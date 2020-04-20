World
UN agencies issue urgent call to fund the global emergency supply system to fight COVID-19
The heads of the United Nations’ major agencies have issued a graphic warning of the risk of coronavirus to the world’s most vulnerable countries after disclosing that international donors had pledged around a quarter of the $2 billion the UN requested in the Global Humanitarian Response Plan for COVID-19 in March.
Read the open letter on United Nations OCHA
