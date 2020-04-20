World

UN agencies issue urgent call to fund the global emergency supply system to fight COVID-19

Panama: WFP and WHO personnel in the WFP-managed UN Humanitarian Response Depot preparing to dispatch consignments of personal protective equipment items for WHO. © WFP/Francisco Garrido

The heads of the United Nations’ major agencies have issued a graphic warning of the risk of coronavirus to the world’s most vulnerable countries after disclosing that international donors had pledged around a quarter of the $2 billion the UN requested in the Global Humanitarian Response Plan for COVID-19 in March.

