Ukraine: UN experts says migrants in vulnerable situation at heightened risk

GENEVA (10 October 2022) – UN human rights experts today expressed serious concerns for migrants from Ukraine, saying a third of the population had fled the country since the war started, and that women, children, older people and people with disabilities had been placed in extremely vulnerable situations.

The Committee on the Protection of the Rights of all Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families said States were bound by international law to protect the human rights of people on the move. This includes provisions that establish specific obligations related to the rights of groups in vulnerable situations in the context of international migration in the countries of origin, transit, destination and return.

“Particular attention should be given to the protection of children,” Edgar Corzo Sosa, Chair of the Committee, said after reviewing the situation in Ukraine at its latest session. “Children have been deprived of their homes, separated from their families, or part of it, with limited access to education, health and social protection and legal assistance.

“Children in institutional care, and unaccompanied or children separated from their families suffer multidimensional vulnerabilities.”

The Committee reminded States about their legal obligations to protect the rights of children in the context of international migration in their territory and under their jurisdiction, including the right to a name, identity, and nationality, family life, protection from all forms of violence and abuse, including exploitation, child labour and abduction, and sale or trafficking in children.

Background

The Committee on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of their Families monitors States parties' adherence to the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families, which to date has 58 States parties. The Committee is made up of 14 members who are independent human rights experts drawn from around the world, who serve in their personal capacity and not as representatives of States parties.

