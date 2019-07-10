UK support for human rights defenders

Introduction

The UK supports the right of Human Rights Defenders to carry out their activities, and continue with their professions (for example lawyers, journalists) and voice their opinions.

Without this, Human Rights Defenders are unable to defend human rights effectively and peacefully.

Human Rights Defenders play an essential role in promoting and protecting democracy, respect for human rights and the rule of law.

UK policy is guided by the “UN Declaration of the Rights and Responsibility of Individuals, Groups and Organs of Society to Promote and Protect Universally Recognised Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms” (commonly known as the “UN Declaration on Human Rights Defenders”), as well as international principles specific to certain issues (UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, and those specific to certain Human Rights Defenders, such as the UN Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers. This non-legally binding Declaration reaffirms the rights of Human Rights Defenders and sets out the particular responsibility of states to protect Human Rights Defenders, including from attacks by non-state actors.

Human Rights Defenders are important to the UK because:

• Human Rights Defenders are on the frontline, defending the fundamental rights that are an essential part of the UK’s foreign policy.

• They document and report human rights violations and are often the only ones who speak up for vulnerable and marginalised groups, bringing public attention to abuses and violations of human rights.

• They play a key role in advocating for gender equality.

• They act as agents of change by calling attention to human rights violations and abuses, and identifying issues that prevent or obstruct positive change. This helps to hold governments to account for their actions.

• HRD’s contribute to long-term reform and progress, helping bring about more stable, free, democratic, inclusive and prosperous societies. They support peace building and improve access to justice.

• They can contribute to the protection of the land and the environment, and thereby to people’s livelihoods, protecting biodiversity and tackling climate change.

• They play a role in ensuring responsible action by the private sector on human rights which is good for business and communities.

• Promotion of human rights is a core part of UK foreign policy and DFID’s aid and development strategy and forms the basis of the Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.