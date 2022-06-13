UK National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security 2018-2022: Guidance Note – Implementing Strategic Outcome 5: Security and Justice

About this Guidance Note

This is one of a series of guidance notes being produced on each of the Strategic Outcomes of the UK National Action Plan (NAP) on Women, Peace and Security (2018–2022) to support the implementation of policy and programme interventions in each of the following areas:

Decision-making Peacekeeping Gender-based violence Humanitarian response Security and justice Preventing and countering violent extremism UK capabilities.

The note is intended to support Her Majesty’s Government (HMG) staff and partners in meeting commitments under Strategic Outcome 5 of the NAP: Security and Justice. The guidance should be read alongside the other NAP Strategic Outcome guidance notes to ensure that best practices on women’s political participation, combatting gender-based violence, and other key issues are incorporated into the UK Government’s engagements in security and justice (S&J).