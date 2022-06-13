UK National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security 2018-2022: Guidance Note – Implementing Strategic Outcome 3: Gender-based violence

This is one of a series of guidance notes being produced on each of the Strategic Outcomes of the UK National Action Plan on Women Peace and Security (2018-2022) to support implementation of policy and programme interventions in each area:
Decision-making
Peacekeeping
Gender-based violence
Humanitarian response
Security and justice
Preventing and countering violent extremism
UK capabilities
It is intended to support HMG staff and partners in meeting commitments under Strategic Outcome 3 of the NAP:
Gender-based violence.