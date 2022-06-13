UK National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security 2018-2022: Guidance Note – Implementing Strategic Outcome 1: Decision-making

About this Guidance Note

This is one of a series of guidance notes being produced on each of the Strategic Outcomes of the UK National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security (2018 – 2022) to support implementation of policy and programme interventions in each area:

Decision-making Peacekeeping Gender-based violence Humanitarian response Security and justice Preventing and countering violent extremism UK capabilities.

It is intended to support HMG staff and partners in meeting commitments under Strategic Outcomes 1 of the NAP:

Decision-making.