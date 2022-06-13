World + 5 more

UK National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security 2018-2022: Guidance Note – Implementing Strategic Outcome 1: Decision-making

Manual and Guideline
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

About this Guidance Note

This is one of a series of guidance notes being produced on each of the Strategic Outcomes of the UK National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security (2018 – 2022) to support implementation of policy and programme interventions in each area:

  1. Decision-making

  2. Peacekeeping

  3. Gender-based violence

  4. Humanitarian response

  5. Security and justice

  6. Preventing and countering violent extremism

  7. UK capabilities.

It is intended to support HMG staff and partners in meeting commitments under Strategic Outcomes 1 of the NAP:
Decision-making.

Related Content