UK National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security 2018-2022: Annual Report to Parliament 2020

This report documents the progress made during the third year of the UK National Action Plan (NAP) on Women, Peace and Security (WPS) 2018 to 2022.

Details The third report for the 2018 to 2022 UK National Action Plan (NAP) on Women, Peace and Security reviews the UK government’s progress in meeting our commitments during 2020. It helps to ensure that the UK’s foreign policy consciously and consistently protects and includes women and girls. Minister Cleverly made it in Parliament with a Written Ministerial Statement.

The report provides an update on how the government is implementing the 5-year strategy. It explains how the UK will meet its commitments under UN Security Council Resolution 1325 to reduce the impact of conflict on women and girls, through promoting their full, equal and meaningful participation in conflict resolution and peacebuilding.

The NAP applies globally, but this report focuses on how we are implementing it in 9 countries:

Afghanistan

Democratic Republic of Congo

Iraq

Libya

Myanmar

Nigeria

Somalia

South Sudan

Syria

The report also focuses on Yemen. Although Yemen is not a focus country, due to the current humanitarian crisis and ongoing conflict and peace efforts, the UK identified Yemen as a priority country for 2020 for women’s meaningful participation in peace processes.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and the Ministry of Defence implement the NAP, with technical support from the former Stabilisation Unit.