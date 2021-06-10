UK government’s pledge to donate surplus vaccines to developing countries

In response to the UK government’s announcement it will be donating 5 million doses to low and lower-middle Income countries in the coming weeks and a further 25 million doses by the end of the year, Anna Marriott said:

“The UK's pledge to donate 30 million doses by the end of the year represents just 0.4 per cent of the doses needed by the nearly four billion people depending on COVAX for vaccines. This is a drop in the ocean and certainly doesn't put people squarely above profit.

“It’s simply not good enough for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to point to a trickle of donations and the AstraZeneca vaccine as the UK’s solution to a global pandemic, especially when AstraZeneca’s supply for low and middle income countries is massively delayed due to the scale of the COVID crisis in India.

“The UK should do the right thing, alongside other G7 leaders like President Biden and President Macron by supporting the TRIPS waiver and insisting the vaccine know-how and technology is shared, which would help to dramatically increase global supply.”