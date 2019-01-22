UK aid protects thousands from extreme weather as ‘mega storms’ tracked across Africa

British research has found that mega storms are three times more common than they were 35 years ago due to climate change.

UK aid, from DFID, is driving British-led analysis from the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology in Oxfordshire and other global experts to track these storms, how powerful they are becoming, and why they are occurring more regularly.

This analysis is being used to identify the most vulnerable areas of Burkina Faso and Senegal that are likely to be hit by mega storms.

City planners and response units are using this information to design early warning systems and storm-resistant infrastructure to protect homes, schools, hospitals and roads - allowing swift emergency responses to prevent loss of life and extensive destruction.

DFID is also supporting 700,000 people in Burkina Faso living in areas where these extreme storms are so dangerously common, sending warnings and updates via text message and advising farmers on how to protect their crops. Similar approaches are also being used in Senegal.

International Development Secretary, Penny Mordaunt, said:

"Unpredictable and devastating weather threatens the lives of some of the world’s most vulnerable people.

"UK aid is working with British scientists so that we can prevent and react to natural disasters with an agility that saves lives and livelihoods.

"For every £1 UK aid invests in preventing natural disasters, we can save more than £3 by avoiding the impacts of these extreme weather events."

The flooding from mega storms can lead to the evacuation of towns and cities, as well as devastating rural communities and farms. Winds of up to 60km an hour can uproot trees and harm livestock.

Changing global climates represent a real and serious challenge to some of the world’s poorest people. DFID is taking a leading role in responding to extreme changes in weather – supporting 47 million people globally since 2011 to cope with the effects of climate change.

Professor Chris Taylor, Centre for Ecology & Hydrology, said:

"While it was expected that global warming would produce more intense storms, we were shocked by the speed of the changes taking place in the Sahel region of Africa.

"Increasingly heavy rainfall, combined with rapid urban expansion in the region, indicates that the impacts of flash flooding are likely to become more frequent and severe in the coming years."

Facts about Mega storms: