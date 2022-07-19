UK aid cuts letting down the world’s poorest, Christian Aid warns

International development charity, Christian Aid, is calling on the UK Government to reverse cuts to international aid to alleviate the hunger crisis in East Africa as it is confirmed the UK spent just 0.5% of GDP on global aid in 2021.

In East Africa, after the worst drought in 40 years, vulnerable people are facing the threat of famine and dying. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, 18.4m people are starting to die of hunger.

Despite this, in a written statement published today [19 July 2022] the Minister for Asia and the Middle East confirmed the “FCDO’s Annual Report and Accounts 2021-2022, published today, report that the 0.7% target was not met in 2021…”

Sophie Powell, Christian Aid’s interim Chief of UK Advocacy and Policy, said:

“Across East Africa millions are taking desperate measures to survive in the face of failed harvests, livestock deaths, water shortages and extreme hunger.

“The public response to humanitarian needs in Ukraine has been remarkable. The UK Government must now live up to its responsibility and act in that same spirit for East Africa.

“No ifs and no buts, the UK's aid budget must be restored.

“Ministers must take action to tackle the escalting hunger, the climate crisis, and conflict facing the world's poorest people. That is the commitment they need.”

