UAE: Humanitarian aid and efforts to combat COVID-19 - 20 April 2020 [EN/AR]

260 tonnes of medical and food aid

24 countries

260,000 medical professionals assisted

United States

The UAE Government and Etihad Airways worked with the US Mission to the UAE to repatriate 25 American citizens who were unable to travel due to the coronavirus outbreak. Additionally, UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef Al Otaiba met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and conveyed a message of support and solidarity from HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The UAE Embassy in Washington was an initial donor to the Children’s National Hospital, which launched DC’s first drive-up-/walk-up COVID-19 testing location for children and young patients. The UAE is providing charitable support to Chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, which is distributing 50,000 packaged fresh meals to communities in need. The UAE Embassy is also supporting Feed the Fight, an organization distributing meals to healthcare workers and first responders, and Good Food Markets, which is providing groceries to Washington, DC residents in need.

United Kingdom

The UAE turned ExCeL London, the capital’s largest venue for exhibitions and conferences wholly owned by Abu Dhabi Government, into an emergency field hospital for the treatment of patients infected with COVID-19. Named the NHS Nightingale Hospital, the new facility will have a capacity of 4,000 beds and will be able to provide a comprehensive range of medical support facilities. The UAE is covering the costs associated with the operation of this center and is providing the center rent-free.

On April 5, the UAE facilitated the repatriation of 345 British tourists visiting the UAE. In response, British Ambassador to the UAE Patrick Moody said, “I also wanted to give a huge thank you to Emirates, to the Emirati authorities who have helped make this happen…”

South Korea

On March 19, the UAE facilitated the evacuation of 80 individuals from Iran in response to a request by the South Korean Government. Among the evacuated individuals were 74 South Korean nationals residing there, in addition to 6 Iranian family members. The individuals were flown to the UAE and then traveled onward to Incheon International Airport in South Korea.

Greece

The UAE donated 13 tonnes of medical supplies to Greece on March 26, consisting mostly of special coveralls for medical protection, medical gloves, and sanitizers. In a statement, Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis remarked: “The friendship and trust we share with the United Arab Emirates are dear, and especially during these difficult times the solidarity of our allies is evident—also shown through the delivery of valuable medical supplies today.”