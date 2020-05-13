UAE: Humanitarian aid and efforts to combat COVID-19 - 12 May 2020 [EN/AR]

523 tonnes of medical and food aid

47 countries

523,000 medical professionals assisted

United States

The UAE Government and Etihad Airways worked with the US Mission to the UAE to repatriate 25 American citizens who were unable to travel due to the coronavirus outbreak. Additionally, UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef Al Otaiba met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and conveyed a message of support and solidarity from HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The UAE Embassy in Washington was an initial donor to the Children’s National Hospital, which launched DC’s first drive-up-/walk-up COVID-19 testing location for children and young patients. The UAE is providing charitable support to Chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, which is distributing 50,000 packaged fresh meals to communities in need. The UAE Embassy is also supporting Feed the Fight, an organization distributing meals to healthcare workers and first responders, and Good Food Markets, which is providing groceries to Washington, DC residents in need.

United Kingdom

The UAE turned ExCeL London, the capital’s largest venue for exhibitions and conferences wholly owned by Abu Dhabi Government, into an emergency field hospital for the treatment of patients infected with COVID-19. Named the NHS Nightingale Hospital, the new facility will have a capacity of 4,000 beds and will be able to provide a comprehensive range of medical support facilities. The UAE is covering the costs associated with the operation of this center and is providing the center rent-free.

On April 5, the UAE facilitated the repatriation of 345 British tourists visiting the UAE. In response, British Ambassador to the UAE Patrick Moody said, “I also wanted to give a huge thank you to Emirates, to the Emirati authorities who have helped make this happen…”

China

Following the initial COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, the UAE provided medical supplies, including facemasks and gloves, to China. On January 26, HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, tweeted: "We're closely following the Chinese government's efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus. We're confident in their ability to overcome this crisis. The UAE is ready to provide all support to China and cooperate with the international community to tackle this virus.”

On March 4, as part of the UAE’s Homeland of Humanity Initiative, the UAE evacuated 215 people of different nationalities from China's Hubei Province to the Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi, where they received the necessary medical evaluation and care.

Iran

In collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), the UAE sent an aircraft carrying 7.5 metric tons of medical supplies, as well as five WHO experts, to Iran on March 3 to help 15,000 healthcare workers and 100,000 workers. In a March 15 call with Iran's Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE's support to the Iranian people as they manage this crisis.

In the second supply of medical equipment to Iran on March 17, the UAE sent over 33 metric tons of critical medical supplies, including gloves and surgical masks, as well as other protective equipment. Aid to Iran was delivered with the aim of helping 33,000 healthcare workers.