UAE committed to boosting coordination with UN on delivery of humanitarian relief assistance

NEW YORK, 15th December 2018 (WAM) - The United Arab Emirates is looking forward to continuing work with the UN member states and international organisations to boost coordination of humanitarian relief aid delivery around the world, said Saud Hamad Al Shamsi, UAE Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN.

Al Shamsi made the statement today while addressing a session of the UN General Assembly to discuss strengthening of the coordination of humanitarian and disaster relief assistance of the United Nations, including special economic assistance.

He said the UAE is pleased with a call to enhance mechanisms for pre-emptive disaster financing and the disaster relief emergency fund forecast-based financing window, and stressed the need for developing more effective markers to ensure that all needs of relief assistance are met, including the Gender With Age marker.

Al Shamsi said the UAE launched several related initiatives, including the 'Education Cannot Wait' initiative which calls for focusing humanitarian response on providing support to children in their early years of life, and to the parents.

"Without this support, the children's abilities will deteriorate in the long run, impacting the abilities of their respective communities to adjust to the post-conflict or post-disatser stage," he noted.

WAM/Hassan Bashir