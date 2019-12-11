11 Dec 2019

UAE an active partner of UNHCR: Obaid Al Zaabi

GENEVA, 11th December, 2019 (WAM) -- Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, has stressed that the UAE has always been an active partner of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees due to its belief in the latter’s mission and the duties it performs with devotion.

In his speech at the UNHCR Pledging Conference 2019, Al Zaabi said that the UAE is determined to continue its cooperation with the UNHCR to fully support its programmes.

He also confirmed the UAE’s annual contribution of US$200,000 to the UNHCR’s budget while expressing the country’s appreciation of the organisation’s efforts to ease the suffering of refugees around the world, as well as to protect them and pursue effective, lasting solutions to their issues.

He also expressed hope that the Global Refugee Forum to be held on the 17th and 18th of December will present best practices and enable participants to discuss sustainable approaches to global refugee issues.

