Two years into Covid-19 pandemic, less than 10% of people living in crisis are vaccinated; just $96 million- less than 1% of the health budgets of the US, UK, EU and Germany - is needed to vaccinate people in IRC’s operating areas

With $96 million, the equivalent of 0.006% of the US' health budget and 0.04% of the UK's, the IRC could vaccinate nearly 16 million people affected by humanitarian crises or conflict.

Half of the countries on the IRC's 2022 Emergency Watchlist --- the countries at greatest risk of experiencing a deteriorating crisis in 2022 --- have vaccinated less than 10% of their populations.

The countries left furthest behind include Democratic Republic of Congo (0.8%), Haiti (1%), Yemen (2%), and South Sudan (4%).

Comparatively, roughly half of the populations in the UK (55.8%), Sweden (56.7%), Belgium (60.2%), and Germany (55.9%) have received booster shots.

Persistent vaccine inequity is not only unjust but also dangerous. The Omicron variant emerged from a low vaccination setting to claim more than half a million lives worldwide. Future variants could be even more contagious and/or more deadly.

IRC is calling for an urgent whole of society response to meet the WHO target of 70% vaccine coverage by mid 2022. This includes immediate funding for delivery to both governments and NGOs to maximize reach.

New York, NY, March 11, 2022 — Two years after the WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic and more than one year since the world began vaccinating against the disease, people living in the world's worst crisis zones are left behind, warns the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

David Miliband, President and CEO at the International Rescue Committee, said:

"The global response to COVID-19 is yet another example of System Failure. We continue to miss vaccine coverage targets to our peril with the Omicron variant a direct result of our delay. We have failed to distribute sufficient vaccine doses to lower income countries and we have failed to invest in the health systems needed to deliver shots into arms as soon as they become available.

The inadequacy of our global response, particularly in terms of collective leadership and resource allocation, has never been more apparent or more dangerous. As a member of the Independent Panel on Pandemic Preparedness and Response, I argued for the need to elevate pandemic threats to the highest levels of government. This is the context for our proposal for a Global Health Threats Council (GHTC) to ensure coordination, accountability, and appropriate resources for pandemic preparedness and response. This leader-level Council would not only maintain political momentum of the highest order in preparing for and fighting pandemics, it would also oversee a new financing stream --- a multilateral Financial Intermediary Fund (FIF) --- to fill significant gaps in resources."

To effectively deliver and administer COVID-19 vaccines to populations affected by conflict and humanitarian crises, the IRC calls for:

1. Mobilizing more resources for delivery costs. The $1.5 billion request from the Gavi COVAX Advanced Market Commitment --- the financial mechanism that aims to ensure the world's lowest-income countries have access to COVID-19 vaccines --- does not account for full delivery costs in humanitarian contexts, and more funding is urgently needed to move doses from ports into the arms of the world's most vulnerable populations. Using the IASC standard of $3.00 per dose to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine in humanitarian settings, the IRC has estimated that $96 million is needed to deliver vaccines to nearly 16 million people they serve across 30 countries. With approximately 60-80 million people living in non-government controlled areas, this sum is just a fraction of the total delivery costs required to vaccinate 70% of each country's population in 2022.

2. Increasing funding for frontline organizations. Community organizations and local and international NGOs have the reach to deliver vaccine services where governments cannot. These frontline groups need to have faster and easier access to global funding and vaccines to effectively support delivery in the hardest to reach contexts.

The IRC additionally calls for the establishment of a Global Health Threats Council at the leadership level of government. The Threats Council would be able to mobilize a whole-of-government approach, maintain political commitment, drive adequate financing, and prepare and coordinate a global response to defend against future outbreaks and pandemics.

