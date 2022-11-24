Two Minutes on School Feeding 2022

WFP has six decades of experience supporting school feeding and a trajectory of working with more than 100 countries to set up sustainable national school feeding programmes. This factsheet provides an overview on school feeding programmes and their impact. As the current global food crisis is pushing more children into food insecurity, school meals programmes remain invaluable safety nets for the most vulnerable. By providing the potentially only meal of the day to vulnerable children, their health, education and well-being can be protected. The resilience of whole communities can be increased if school feeding programmes are put in place and strengthened.

This is recognized by more than 70 countries and 70 partners, that have joined the School Meals Coalition. The Coalition is supported by WFP and aims at ensuring that every child has the opportunity to receive a healthy, nutritious daily meal in school by 2030.

