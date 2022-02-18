The Twenty-First Century Humanitarian Information Manager - A Modern Competencies Framework

The problem

Technology has and is changing the way information is managed in all phases of a crisis: preparation, alert, impact and response. 1 Humanitarian organizations depend on information and communication technologies, but machines have not yet replaced humans, meaning we still need people who, for example, can interpret the work of a computer. 2 It is crucial to clearly define a Humanitarian Information Manager’s (Information Manager) role in the modern era, given that technologies will forever continue to emerge and change.

The role and usage of information changes rapidly with the emergence of new technologies, improved techniques and the way information systems are used. 3 These changes are not a static shift into something new but rather a dynamic process that is accelerating as the introduction of new technologies continues to speed up.