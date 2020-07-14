Turning the Tables: Insights from locally-led humanitarian partnerships in conflict-affected situations

At a time when the humanitarian system is struggling to respond to the scale of human suffering amid increasing violent conflict, climate change and natural disasters, localisation promises to add capacity to the system. With better local access, contextual understanding, and long-term presence, locally-led crisis response is expected to deliver more relevant results more efficiently, and sustain them over time. However, local communities are often overruled by donors and international non-governmental organisations who determine how aid is used, and as a result, their skills, leadership, and knowledge are not only under-utilized but will over time also become eroded.

This report presents cases where a locally-led crisis response has worked, illustrating that local leadership can fulfill its promise when a supportive environment is created.