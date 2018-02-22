22 Feb 2018

Turning Promises into Action: Gender Equality in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable development

from UN Women
Published on 12 Feb 2018 View Original
Download PDF (7.7 MB)

“Turning promises into action: Gender equality in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”, UN Women’s new flagship report, provides a comprehensive and authoritative assessment of progress, gaps and challenges in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) from a gender perspective. The report monitors global and regional trends in achieving the SDGs for women and girls based on available data, and provides practical guidance for the implementation of gender-responsive policies and accountability processes. As a source of high-quality data and policy analysis, the report is a key reference and accountability tool for policymakers, women’s organizations, the UN system, and other stakeholders.

This report lays the basis for robust, gender-responsive monitoring of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development by:

  • showing how gender equality is central to the achievement of all 17 SDGs and arguing for an integrated and rights-based approach to implementation;

  • explaining gender data gaps and challenges for robust monitoring and establishing starting points and trends across a range of gender-related indicators based on available data;

  • providing concrete guidance on policies to achieve two strategic targets under SDG 5 (violence and unpaid care) and outlining how these policies are synergistic with other goals and targets; and - setting an agenda for strengthening accountability for gender equality commitments at global, regional, and national levels.

Bibliographic information

Subject area(s): Gender equality and women’s empowerment; 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development; Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Resource type: Assessments; Flagship reports

UN Women office involved in publication: UN Women Headquarters

Publication year: 2018

Number of pages: 337

ISBN/ISSN: 978-1-63214-108-8

Publishing entities: United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women)

