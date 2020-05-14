Background

The outbreak of the COVID-19 was identified in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, with the earliest known case with symptoms being revealed on 1 December 2019. It was later declared as a Public Health Emergency by the World Health Organization on 30 January 2020, and, subsequently, as a pandemic on 11 March 2020.

As of 06th of May, 3.595.602 confirmed cases (in accordance with the applied case definitions and testing strategies in the affected countries) have been reported by WHO, including 256.880 deaths.

Turkish Red Crescent International Covid-19 Response

Turkish Red Crescent has been working with all its devotion to provide humanitarian aid both nationally and internationally since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic.

Within the scope of COVID-19 Response; Turkish Red Crescent has provided cash assistance to 9 countries and has distributed 1.227.147 humanitarian aid materials in total to 17 countries.