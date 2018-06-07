Tsunami Early Warning Systems in the countries of the North West Indian Ocean Region with focus on India, Islamic Republic of Iran, Pakistan, and Oman: Synthesis Report, April 2017

1. Executive Summary

Since 2009, the Trust Fund for Tsunami, Disaster and Climate Preparedness (TTF) managed by the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) has been raising awareness on the tsunami risk posed by the Makran Subduction Zone (MSZ) to countries in the North Western Indian Ocean (NWIO). In order to develop a programmatic approach to the Trust Fund’s engagement in the Makran region, ESCAP has commissioned a consultancy to provide an up-to-date analysis of the Tsunami Early Warning Systems (TEWS) for the NWIO, highlighting the areas requiring further cooperation at regional, national and local levels.

The hereby presented Synthesis Report is the result from a review of literature and reports relating to the TEWS for the countries of the NWIO. The contextual analysis of the TEWS in the region has been refined and updated by interviews with key stakeholders relevant to TEWS for the Makran region and through participation at the Intergovernmental Coordination Group for the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System (ICG/IOTWMS) session in Teheran, Islamic Republic of Iran (February 27-28th). Based on this inputs, an analysis on existing capacities and unmet gaps as well as conclusions how to move forward is presented:

The ICG/IOTWMS is the main coordination and steering mechanism for the establishment of the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System (IOTWMS). IOTWMS has been set up as an interoperable "System of Systems" with independent operating capability since 2011 and is part of a global network of early-warning systems for all ocean-related hazards. The setup of IOTWMS follows the sovereignty principle with the establishment of National Tsunami Warning Centres (NTWCs) and Tsunami Warning Focal Points (TWFPs) in each country to issue warnings to communities. To strengthen regional collaboration, a Northwest Indian Ocean Working Group (NWIO-WG) was established at the 2015 ICG/IOTWMS session in Muscat/Oman, which is composed of members nominated by IOTWMS Member States India, Islamic Republic of Iran, Oman, Pakistan and Yemen as well as invited observers.

The threat of near-field tsunamis from the Makran Subduction Zone (MSZ) with estimated tsunami arrival times (ETA) of less than 30 minutes for the Islamic Republic of Iran, Pakistan and Oman represents the main challenge for tsunami early warning (TEW) in the region.

The analysis of the national tsunami early warning systems (TEWS) indicates that the systems are not yet capable to cope with these conditions. The near-field threat requires a more strategic approach to design national TEWS in a consistent way. A steering and coordination mechanism with participation of warning provider, disaster management organizations and users is regarded necessary to adapt the overall setup of system, the roles & responsibilities of the involved actors as well as the procedures (SOPs) for this challenge.

It is considered essential to achieve a better understanding of the seismo-tectonic setting and dynamics of the MSZ. A refined understanding of the tsunami hazard in the region is vital to generate more realistic risk assessments for the region and the affected countries. Improved risk assessments will allow to optimize warning processes and to develop realistic preparedness strategies at national and local levels.

Data exchange between the Member States in the NWIO region has been identified as a critical issue to be addressed in order to improve capacities for tsunami detection. Real-time monitoring of GPS data providing information on co-seismic crustal deformation should be expanded as a rapid tool for tsunami prediction.

The deficiencies in the existing SOPs for warning dissemination and decision making as well as the lack of integrated SOPs has been identified as mayor obstacles in providing effective warnings to the communities in the short time frame available. National assessment processes on these issues in the WG-NWIO countries are required to revise existing processes and policies under consideration of the challenging timeline requirements due to the existing near field tsunami threat and to adapt or develop new ones where required.

Effective tsunami early warning in the NWIO requires a stronger downstream part, focusing on stronger integration of tsunami early warning into national and local disaster management, other public sector institutions and the private sector as well as a stronger client orientation for tsunami warning services. A structured and systematic approach to strengthen the downstream part should consider a step-by-step process involving multiple levels. Within such an approach, evacuation plans have been identified as core elements for community preparedness. At this time, evacuation plans are not yet available for most of the tsunami prone areas in the NWIO region. In the context of nearfield tsunamis, promoting and enabling self-protection of people in communities at risk is considered essential. Therefore, a more strategic approach is considered necessary to provide basic references for the community at risk (individuals, families and institutions) to strengthen their capacities for proper reaction and self-protection during a tsunami emergency.

As a second product a Recommendations Note has been developed within this consultancy to provide to elaborate recommendations on strategic areas of regional cooperation between ESCAP and IOC-UNESCO and other key stakeholders to strengthen TEWS for the Makran region. The Recommendations Note (see separate document) outlines concrete actionable measures to enhance regional cooperation in the field of TEWS including phases in cooperation.