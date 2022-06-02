TSF Annual Report 2021

"' Thirty years ago, the founders of TSF created a humanitarian association to bring clothes, food and other necessities to refugees from the Gulf War in Iraqi Kurdistan. They continued their commitment by creating Télécoms Sans Frontières eight years later, to better respond to the needs of populations affected by conflicts and disasters. “Communications for Life” was born.

2021 was not just one year more. It was the year when thousands of people lost at best their homes and their environment, and at worst, sadly, loved ones in the floods in Western Europe or the earthquake in Haiti. The year in which people from Latin America, Southern and Sub-Saharan Africa, and Central Asia chose to risk their lives for their families, by embarking on a dangerous and difficult migratory journey. It was a year in which thousands of families struggled for a decent life, access to medical care or the reconstruction of their homes in Syria or Lebanon.

Thanks to the loyal support of its partners, and despite the difficulties related to COVID-19, Télécoms Sans Frontières in 2021 assisted more than 600 000 people around the world. Our connectivity and information diffusion solutions have also been important for other humanitarian actors and UN agencies in Haiti, Bosnia and Latin America.

While we can be proud of this shared achievement, we must also continue our commitment at the heart of humanitarian crises to ensure that connectivity and access to information help those who have lost everything, or have nothing left to lose, regain hope."

Jean-François Cazenave President, Télécoms Sans Frontières