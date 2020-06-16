The Triple Nexus - Building resilience :Introduction and Discussions

Author: Finn Skadkaer Pedersen, Tana Copenhagen, June 2020

Introduction

The ‘triple nexus’ is an approach that aspires to transform the way that humanitarian, development and peace activities are planned, implemented and financed in fragile situations to more effectively and coherently meet human needs, mitigate vulnerability, and promote peace – also called building resilience. While the idea of cooperation among the various actors in fragile situations is by no means new, the term - triple nexus - is new and the concept has attracted a lot of attention in recent years, not least because of the substantial increase in people affected by crises.

Tana Copenhagen has specialized in providing advice to clients on aid delivery in fragile situations and consequently we have followed the development of the thinking on the triple nexus with keen interest and also been part of delivering and evaluating aid – both humanitarian, development and peace-building – in situations such as Somalia, South Sudan, Ukraine, Afghanistan, the Sahel, Yemen and in and around Syria.

In this briefing, we will present the context for the increased interest, what the international policies framing the concept say, in more detail present what the nexus means, look at some of the discussions and criticism as well as some of the challenges of implementing or operationalizing it, before concluding with a few initial lessons learned during the relatively short period in which the concept has existed.

We hope the briefing will be useful for actors, whether humanitarian, development or peace-building, who work in challenging and fragile situations. It focuses mainly on the principles underpinning the triple nexus that provide a basis for understanding how to work in such situations that can be complemented with readings of experiences from the field.