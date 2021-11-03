The Tripartite and UNEP tasked by G7 to advance One Health disease intelligence systems

The newly launched One Health Intelligence Scoping Study (OHISS) identifies opportunities for greater technical harmonization of world health intelligence and data systems.

The COVID-19 pandemic has reiterated that previously unknown pathogens can emerge at any time, threatening the health, well-being, and economies of all societies. Interactions at the human-animal-environment interface is the foundation of the evolution and emergence of such pathogens hence, a One Health approach to prevent, detect and control emerging zoonotic agents is paramount.

Never have nations been more in need of effective alerting systems to detect and quickly react to** infectious disease outbreaks** and to share information rapidly and transparently to minimize health threats.

Intelligence systems for a new era

To reflect our increasingly mobile and interconnected world, disease intelligence systems need to be more sensitive to indicators of events with the potential for uncontrolled spread at a very early stage. This will require a significant reevaluation of how the information currently available is collated, assessed, used, and shared to enhance early alerting, integrated risk assessment and response systems across the animal, human and environment sectors.

At a national and global level, there are many great examples of infectious disease data systems using restricted and open-source information. However, in this digital era, more must be done to allow data on infectious disease events, as well as information that will affect response capabilities, to be reviewed and assessed holistically, through a One Health approach. Together these systems can significantly enhance global detection, assessment, and response to health hazards.

The One Health Intelligence scoping study

In June 2021, the alliance of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) were asked by the G7 Health Leaders to conduct a comprehensive One Health Intelligence scoping study (OHISS) to identify potential opportunities for greater technical harmonization of their intelligence and data systems. In September 2021, the OHISS was launched with the aim of reducing the health risks at the human-animal-ecosystem interface by strengthening Member States' and global capacities to detect and react in a timely manner to related events.

'In our modern world we capture huge amounts of data but we do not use this sufficiently to support improved delivery and integration of health services across the human, animal and environmental sectors. Key to mitigating the risk from emerging issues is early identification of threats and the prompt implementation of effective control measures -- broad based, integrated intelligence systems are critical to achieving this.' John Weaver, OHISS Project Leader.

The OHISS will engage and learn from national and international experts, including those working on new initiatives such as the One Health Higher Level Expert Panel (OHHLEP) and the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence, to identify best practices in how to effectively use and share data from and between the environment, agriculture, animal, and human health domains. Engagement with these stakeholders will be key to integrate diverse knowledge and perspectives in the management of data on health threats.

Finally, the OHISS aims to develop a global One Health intelligence framework and system design which would allow for a comprehensive One Health early warning, real-time risk assessment and rapid alert system. This is an important step towards a more joined up One Health intelligence system, which will significantly enhance global detection, assessment, and response to health hazards.