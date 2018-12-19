19 Dec 2018

Tricky challenges: getting adaptation funds to the people who need them

Report
from African Development Bank
Published on 19 Dec 2018 View Original

70% of the African population rely on land and agriculture for their livelihoods. Yet the land and water that farmers work on to produce crops, fish and livestock is at more risk from climate shocks than any other continent.

In a recent study, the prevalence of climate shocks over a five-year period was highest in Africa where 74% of households on average had experienced a climate shock in the past five years. For instance, drought in the Sahel region last year led to widespread pasture and water deficits, with Mauritania and northern Senegal being the most affected.

Africa also has been experiencing the greatest rates of food insecurity.

The growth of Africa’s agricultural sector is central to increasing prosperity, food security, industrialization, intra-African trade and to bolstering Africa’s contribution to global trade. On a more basic level, millions of human lives rely on the land to produce the food they need to survive.

Clearly, building resilience to climate shocks including drought and floods is a pressing priority for the Continent. But this is expensive, and needs funding.

On Adaptation Day at the African Devlopment Bank’s Pavilion during COP24 in Poland, it was repeatedly stated from a variety of expert speakers from across NGOS, Governments and other local and international bodies that there is a dire lack of funds available for national and local bodies to implement adaptation strategies at the scale and speed that is needed, in line with changes in the climate.

Anthony Nyong, Director for Climate Change and Green Growth at the African Development Bank, set the scene at the beginning of the day:

“Out of the total flow of climate finance last year, adaptation efforts globally were awarded USD 22 billion, about four percent.

I guess that that Africa got around 1 percent of this total funding for adaptation, which is absolutely unreasonable for a continent that bears so much of the brunt of climate change.”

Many made the point that it is far cheaper to adapt now than to deal with emergencies later. Karl Aribeb of the Environment Investment Fund (EIF) of Namibia , stated_ “We don’t have the luxury of not investing”_, whilst Mr. Nyong pointed out that “it is far cheaper to build a fence around a precipice than it is to send an ambulance to someone who has fallen off of it”.

Of particular concern was the lack of funding which was reaching local subnational bodies and communities; the very people on the ground that will implement adaptation measures.

Dame Sow, Director for Livestock at the Ministry of Livestock, Animal Production and Fisheries of Senegal talked of the drought and bushfires that have affected Senegal: _“last year one third of a ranch went up in flames and we have been severely affected by drought for the past five years”. _He expanded on a new system for providing cattle feed which has been set up by his Ministry, which will help the country become more resilient.

Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim Co-Chair of the International Indigenous Peoples Forum on Climate Change spoke passionately about the potential for indigenous communities to contribute meaningfully to national and subnational adaptation plans. She gave one brilliant example on how linking indigenous knowledge in the Mbororo Communities in Chad with the Hydromet services has helped farmers to better adapt to a changing climate. “Because of our centuries of specialist knowledge in our local environments and ecosystems,” she said, “it is is critical that we are listened to” - and that this information is aligned with scientific evidence. Hindou’s intervention shed light on how putting science knowledge and traditional knowledge together can also inform policy development including national adaptation plans in the countries.

Capacity-building to local communities also came across as an important element for building resilience and the_ _African Development Bank places a high priority on integrating climate resilience into all its projects and on financing investments that build resilience and adaptive capacity.

Louise Brown, Senior Climate Change Expert at the African Development Bank, concluded by saying: “The experience we’ve had through our projects has shown that when action is taken at the local level real impact is achieved. At the African Development Bank we are developing a number of programmes to ensure that funds get to the right people - this is critical to the future of Africa.”

**Find ****here**** ****the best of the day in photos. **

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.