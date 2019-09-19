19 Sep 2019

Trends in Maternal Mortality (2000 -2017) - Executive summary

Report
from United Nations Population Fund, United Nations, World Bank, World Health Organization, UN Children's Fund
Published on 19 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (572.76 KB)

More women and children survive today than ever before. Despite strong progress, however, every 11 seconds, a pregnant woman or newborn dies somewhere in the world – deaths that can be prevented using skilled care before, during and after childbirth.

The latest Trends in Maternal Mortality: 2000 to 2017 report from UNICEF and partners finds that the maternal mortality ratio (MMR, number of maternal deaths per 100,000 live births) dropped by about 38 per cent worldwide. Nonetheless, poverty remains one of the biggest factors in whether or not a woman receives adequate health care, and 94 per cent of all maternal deaths still occur in low- and lower middle-income countries.

Most maternal deaths are preventable as the health care solutions to avoid or manage complications are well-known. Since the health of the mother and newborn are closely linked, access to high quality care before, during and after childbirth can make the difference between life and death for both mother and baby.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.