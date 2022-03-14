Trends in International Arms Transfers, 2021

The volume of international transfers of major arms in 2017-21 was 4.6 per cent lower than in 2012-16, but was 3.9 per cent higher than in 2007--11. The five largest arms exporters in 2017-21 were the United States, Russia, France, China and Germany. The five largest arms importers were India, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Australia and China. Between 2012-16 and 2017-21 there were increases in arms transfers to Europe (19 per cent) and to the Middle East (2.8 per cent), while there were decreases in the transfers to the Americas (36 per cent), Africa (34 per cent), and Asia and Oceania (4.7 per cent).

From 14 March 2022 SIPRI's open-access Arms Transfers Database includes updated data on transfers of major arms for 1950-2021, which replaces all previous data on arms transfers published by SIPRI. Based on the new data, this Fact Sheet presents global trends in arms exports and arms imports, and highlights selected issues related to transfers of major arms.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR(S)/EDITORS

Alexandra Kuimova is a Researcher with the SIPRI Arms Transfers Programme.

Pieter D. Wezeman is a Senior Researcher with the SIPRI Arms Transfers Programme.

Siemon T. Wezeman is a Senior Researcher with the SIPRI Arms Transfers Programme.