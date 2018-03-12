Trends in international arms transfers, 2017
The volume of international transfers of major weapons in 2013–17 was 10 per cent higher than in 2008–12. This is a continuation of the upward trend that began in the early 2000s (see figure 1). The five largest exporters in 2013–17 were the United States, Russia, France, Germany and China (see table 1). The five largest importers were India, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China (see table 2 on page 6).
The flow of arms to the Middle East and Asia and Oceania increased between 2008–12 and 2013–17, while there was a decrease in the flow to the Americas, Africa and Europe.
From 12 March 2018 the freely accessible SIPRI Arms Transfers Database includes data on arms transfers in 2017 and updated information for 1950–2016. This Fact Sheet highlights some of the key global and regional trends and issues in arms transfers based on the new data.
