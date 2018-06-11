Trends in arrivals of new refugees, migrants and asylum-seekers to Serbia during the first four months of 2018
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Report
Published on 11 Jun 2018 — View Original
General
UNHCR Serbia and partners under its programme continued to observe new arrivals in 2018: both irregular movements through green borders as well as by air to Belgrade airport. Below charts show the arrival trend from the beginning of 2017 through April 2018 by country of transit and by nationality.