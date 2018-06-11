11 Jun 2018

Trends in arrivals of new refugees, migrants and asylum-seekers to Serbia during the first four months of 2018

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 11 Jun 2018
preview
Download PDF (932.08 KB)

General

UNHCR Serbia and partners under its programme continued to observe new arrivals in 2018: both irregular movements through green borders as well as by air to Belgrade airport. Below charts show the arrival trend from the beginning of 2017 through April 2018 by country of transit and by nationality.

