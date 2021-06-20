World + 8 more
Trends in Armed Conflict, 1946–2020
Strand, Håvard & Håvard Hegre (2021) Trends in Armed Conflict, 1946–2020, Conflict Trends, 3. Oslo: PRIO.
2020 provided ample evidence that conflict resolution is a long-term venture, as the year was dominated by many of the same conflicts that were present 30 years ago. A number of these conflicts can be traced to the demise of the Soviet Union, while another set of enduring conflicts are found across Africa. The Islamic State (IS) remains a global problem; it was involved in 16 conflicts in 2020.
Brief Points
There were 56 active conflicts recorded during the year, up from 55 in 2019.
The number of fatalities reported in 2020 dropped to under 50,000 for the first time since 2012.
Afghanistan remains the deadliest conflict, with about 40% of all casualties recorded in 2020.
There were eight wars active in 2020, up from seven in 2019 and six in 2018.
IS was involved in 16 conflicts in 2020. These conflicts account for 13% of all casualties.