Treatment of moderate acute malnutrition using food products or counselling: A systematic review

By Natasha Lelijveld, Alexandra Beedle, Arghanoon Farhikhtah, Eglal Elrayah Elamin, Jessica Bourdaire and Nancy Aburto

Natasha Lelijveld is a Teaching Fellow at the University of Southampton. Previously she worked on acute and chronic malnutrition research at the Hospital for Sick Kids in Toronto, University College London, the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and the No Wasted Lives initiative at Action Against Hunger.

Alexandra Beedle has just graduated from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine with a Master’s in Nutrition for Global Health. Since graduating she has worked for several research consultancies and is about to join the South Sudan World Food Programme nutrition team.

Arghanoon Farhikhtah is a nutrition officer at the headquarters of World Food Programme. Her work focuses on linkages between food and nutrition security, infant and young child feeding, and implementation of innovative mobile solutions for nutrition data collection and behaviour change. She holds a Master of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics and is a registered dietician.

Eglal Elrahyah Elamin is a medical doctor in community medicine with experience in clinical, operational and academic settings. She recently completed a Master’s in Maternal and Child Health and is currently a lecturer at the Department of Community Medicine at the Al-Neelain University in Khartoum, Sudan.

Jessica Bourdaire has over 10 years of experience in the humanitarian nutrition sector. She holds a BSc in Nursing and an MSc in Nutrition. She currently works as a community-based management of acute malnutrition specialist at World Food Programme headquarters, supporting evidence generation on the treatment of acute malnutrition.

Nancy Aburto has over 15 years of experience working in the field of nutrition globally and is currently Chief of the Nutrition Specific Unit in the Nutrition Division of World Food Programme headquarters. She has a PhD in Nutrition and Health Sciences from Emory University and a Master’s Degree from University of Georgia.

Location: Global What we know: There is a lack of international guidance on the most appropriate treatment for moderate acute malnutrition (MAM). What this article adds: A 2018 systematic review synthesised current evidence on outcomes of MAM children treated with food interventions compared to no treatment or management with nutrition counselling. Since only one eligible study was identified, inclusion criteria were widened and 11 studies finally included. Seven studies found food products to be superior in terms of anthropometric outcomes compared to counselling and/or micronutrient powder supplementation; two studies found no significant benefit of a food product intervention compared to control; and two studies were inconclusive. Outcomes are likely influenced by type of supplementary food provided, dosage and length of treatment, as well as quality, content and adherence to counselling programmes. More research is needed in this area, especially studies that measure food insecurity and functional outcomes beyond anthropometric gains.

Introduction

There is currently a lack of international guidance on the most appropriate treatment for moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and there are discrepancies in national treatment strategies. Some national guidelines for MAM treatment recommend the provision of supplementary food products, whereas others recommend that caregivers of MAM children should be provided with nutrition counselling alone. There is some debate about the necessity of supplementary foods for MAM and whether they result in better outcomes than no treatment or management with nutrition counselling. With the rise of non-communicable diseases in low-income settings and lack of understanding of the exact causes, confidence is needed in the effectiveness of MAM interventions to optimise immediate survival as well as long-term health (Shrimpton and Rokx, 2012). Moreover, food product interventions can be costly and unsustainable; therefore, concrete evidence is needed to establish their impact on child health outcomes compared to alternative methods.

This review aims to identify and synthesise the current evidence on outcomes of MAM children treated with food interventions compared to no treatment or management with nutrition counselling. Through identifying the current state of knowledge and highlighting evidence gaps, we hope to inform future research and international guidelines for the treatment of MAM.