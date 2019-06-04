Translating commitments to action: ICVA Annual Conference and side events - 26 to 28 March 2019, Geneva

1. Executive summary

Over the past few years, we have seen an intense and unprecedented speed in which the political and social environment around us has changed, and continues to do so. At ICVA’s Annual Conference, participants looked at phenomena such as closing civic space, attacks on multilateralism, populist and antagonistic movements which have impacted the working environment humanitarian actors grapple with day-in day-out. These disruptions, coupled with the effects of intensified refugee, displacement and migration scenarios, climate change and its adverse effects on already vulnerable populations, have become an overriding concern for humanitarian values, principles and operations.

At the conference, we heard from academics, think-tanks, civil society, governments, donors,

Foundations, media, UN and international organisations that the humanitarian system is not complacent and is attempting transformation through organisational and system-wide change. There was however, a sense of impatience on the rate of change taking place, especially when translating the various commitments made in the past couple of years into action – the World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain and the New Way of Working stemming from it, the New York Declaration – the Global Compacts for refugees and migration, Climate change Summit to name a few.

We also heard from our NGO partners, that at country and local levels, change is already taking place in the way we engage with communities, in the way we work in challenging conflict and complex environments when taken out of our comfort zone and, sometimes, in reaction or in response to evolving crises. There was a call to get away from traditional topdown, policy to practice approaches to change.

This years’ conference had 29 speakers sharing their perspectives with almost 200 participants from 126 organisations based in over 40 countries in the Africa, Asia-Pacific,

Europe, Central and North America and the Middle East and North African regions.