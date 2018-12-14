Transitional justice and peace negotiations with a gender lens

PART I: WHAT IS TRANSITIONAL JUSTICE?

Introduction

The term ‘transitional justice’ is used to describe a vast array of initiatives which all attempt in some way to address atrocities of the past. Transitional justice refers to the range of mechanisms used to achieve redress for human rights violations and violence, and is often used in repressive regimes or countries recovering from conflict to address widespread abuse. Such mechanisms are important tools for securing justice for individual human rights violations and crimes, including sexual and gender-based violence. They can also address the context of inequality and injustice that gives rise to conflict, thereby transforming the very structures of inequality that underpin this violence.

Transitional justice efforts can include one or a combination of the following initiatives:

• Trials and forms of prosecution

• Truth-seeking processes

• Local community restorative justice processes

• Mechanisms providing for forgiveness and reconciliation on personal, inter-communal and national level

• Vetting of civil servants responsible for human rights abuses, and removing them from political office or armed forces

• Memorializing initiatives (building of memorials, museums, creating official mourning days, etc.)

• Reparations programmes

• Other efforts to guarantee non-recurrence, such as institutional reforms

These measures aim for a range of outcomes, such as:

• Providing for accountability for key perpetrators in the conflict;

• Improving social understanding of the conflict and the systems that sustained and embedded it, to help prevent recurrence;

• Pointing the way to, or enacting institutional reforms to avoid the repetition of crimes;

• Education for the future, including reforming school curricula;

• Providing reparation for victims and their families; and

• Providing a measure of inter-personal, inter-communal and national reconciliation.

What is the role of transitional justice in peace processes?

Peace processes seldom produce mechanisms to deal with the past as part of a coherent plan for a broad integrated vision of accountability, rule of law or reconciliation. When transitional justice mechanisms emerge from a peace process, it is usually in a piecemeal fashion, and in response to practical problems that arise during negotiations. For example, vetting may be provided as part of a restructuring of the army and an attempt to integrate non-state armed actors in state armed forces. Similarly, amnesty may be agreed to enable political actors in exile to return and participate in talks, or to encourage combatants to disarm, or because the warring parties demand it as a condition of a peace agreement.

While measures can be provided separately, they can also be provided in one ‘holistic’ mechanism, or packages of mechanisms, depending on the context. Indeed, sometimes a holistic mechanism could be provided for well after the peace negotiations have ended. It is important to note that discussions about transitional justice and efforts to deal with the past often take place over several decades. In addition, discussions initiated at peace processes typically impact on transitional justice debates and the measures produced well into the future beyond the peace negotiations.