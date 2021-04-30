Transforming Water Conflicts into Collaborative Watershed Management Solutions — Lessons from the Greater Himalayan Region, Policy Brief No. 23, 2021

Highlights

Water has been a cause of conflict in many Asian countries since ancient times, primarily due to the tensions between increasing demand and decreasing availability and, lately, due to poor planning and uneven institutional arrangements that have led to social and economic fractures.

Recommendations:

• Create and maintain an information network engaging line ministries, departments, and local stakeholders responsible for the management of aquatic ecosystems and their services to people and communities.

• Promote a financial regulatory mechanism for intra-watershed conflict resolution to emphasise mutual benefits for both upstream and downstream communities.

• Develop long-term technical strategies for water resource management that bridge traditional and nature-based solutions to ensure a reliable water supply and eliminate waterinduced risk.

• Integrate local indigenous knowledge to achieve inclusive water governance and resolve conflicts.