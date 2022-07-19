Transforming our understanding of refugee teachers and teaching in contexts of forced displacement - Meeting Outcomes and Recommendations

Background

In refugee-hosting contexts, teachers contribute more to children’s learning and well-being than any other school-level factor. Refugee teachers also have strong local knowledge and the desire to contribute to better crisis response and recovery outcomes. However, despite their crucial role and the challenging contexts in which they ensure child and youth safety and learning continuity, refugee teachers do not receive the support they need. Amidst a global teacher shortage, this has implications for future teacher recruitment and retention.

Opportunities for refugee teachers are additionally limited because their work is rarely protected by the labour standards of member states. The lack of recognition and inadequate support systems for teachers in refugee-hosting areas has negative implications for their own job satisfaction, engagement, and well-being, which is shown to have a negative flow-on effect for refugee children’s schooling, achievement, well-being, and future prospects.

Refugee teachers are visible to the humanitarian education sector but remain largely neglected in the national education system sector reviews that drive multi-year education planning and in the budgets that address teachers’ needs. Thus, it is time to pay closer attention to the difficulties refugees face and to include them in the Transforming Education Summit Agenda and in plans to achieve SDG 4.