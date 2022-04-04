Transforming into a Green UNHCR

Challenge: The high carbon footprint of responding to refugee needs globally

UNHCR is a global organization and its operations are designed to deliver a global response. But the infrastructure that supports them, including around 530 offices and 7,000 vehicles – the largest fleet in the UN system – leaves a large environmental footprint. UNHCR’s mission to serve 92 million forcibly displaced and stateless people and their host communities often means working in areas without a stable grid connection and with high security needs, making the use of fossil fuels a practical necessity. (UNHCR is also working to reduce the environmental footprint of the people it serves, under the Global Strategy for Sustainable Energy 2019-2024.)

As a result, UNHCR’s operations generate annual emissions of 97,136 metric tons of CO2 equivalent (tCO2eq), chiefly generated by office infrastructure, followed by the vehicle fleet and air travel. To put that in context, it takes around 119,000 acres of forest to absorb that amount of CO2.

Vision: A green UNHCR in 10 Years

Despite the challenge of operating in the most remote areas of the world, UNHCR’s vision is to become the leading humanitarian agency in environmental sustainability. Within the next 10 years, UNHCR aims to transform its infrastructure, fleet, and travel to minimize its environmental footprint and enable green solutions, while continuing to adhere to the highest standards of refugee protection and response.

In terms of carbon emissions, UNHCR is already offsetting its entire carbon footprint as an organization and it will continue to do so. In addition, UNHCR aims to reduce its carbon footprint by at least 45% by 2030 through sustainable solutions, including transitioning to green energy, switching to electric vehicles, and optimizing travel, all while maintaining full operational capacity to meet the needs of refugees and other people of concern, as well as host communities.

This vision is part of UNHCR’s commitment to prioritize responsible climate action at all levels of the organization, as outlined in the recently created Strategic Framework for Climate Action. This framework outlines how UNHCR will lead transformational change in three key areas in which climate change and human displacement intersect:

(1) law and policy, (2) humanitarian operational support to refugees and host communities, (3) greening UNHCR itself. This third pillar aligns with but also aspires to exceed the commitments laid out in the ‘Greening the Blue’ initiative, the UN system-wide commitment to improve environmental sustainability.