Transforming Education to Protect Children's Right to Education in Emergencies and Crises Virtual Roundtable Outcome Report June 2022

Introduction

In emergencies and protracted crises, access to education is critical to advancing children’s wellbeing and future opportunities both during crises and in the aftermath. Yet, the challenges to increasing political will for education in emergencies and protracted crises (EiEPC) at local and global levels are numerous. Some are the consequence of the current humanitarian assistance architecture contributing to the humanitarian-development divide; others fall within the ‘traditional’ funding gap of the education sector. Education makes up 3 percent of total humanitarian funding, according to the Inter-agency for Education in Emergencies, far below the 4 percent UN target and meeting less than half of humanitarian funds requested for education.

As part of efforts to advance political will and momentum for EiEPC ahead of the G7 Summit (June 26-28), Transforming Education Pre-Summit (June 29-30), Transforming Education Summit (September 19), and the Education in Emergencies (EiE) High-Level Financing Conference (February 2023), a roundtable discussion was hosted on June 9, 2022, by World Vision International, Global Campaign For Education, Global Campaign for Education-US, 100 Million Campaign, Send My Friend To School, and the United Nations Girls’ Education Initiative (UNGEI).

This event brought together 87 global education stakeholders from over 25 organizations across the EiEPC community, including world leaders, policymakers, teachers, donors, international organizations, civil society organizations, youth and student-led organizations, to have open, meaningful, and reflective discussions on the three following critical challenges and needs of the EiEPC sector: