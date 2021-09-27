Highlights

This report, “Transforming Education in Africa: An evidence-based overview and recommendations for long-term improvements”, highlights the progress made in the continent's education sector over the past decade from the perspective of the Sustainable Development Goals and the objectives of the Continental Education Strategy for Africa (CESA 2016–2025). It highlights the challenges that remain, particularly in the area of equity. By 2050, 1 in 2 Africans will be under 25 years of age. The continent will be home to 1 billion children and adolescents aged 0-18. With the right opportunities, this young and fast-growing population can be a powerful source of growth and progress in Africa, and the world.

The report notes that despite the progress made in recent years, many African children are still out of school, and some who are in school are not acquiring basic literacy and numeracy skills, with the poorest children being the most excluded. The report offers recommendations to African policymakers for a more equitable education system that is in tune with the demands of the century.