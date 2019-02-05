Transforming Agriculture for Climate Resilience: A Framework for Systemic Change

by Rebecca Carter, Tyler Ferdinand and Christina Chan

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Highlights

Transformative adaptation for agriculture is defined in this working paper as intentional responses to climate impacts that significantly shift the locations of agricultural production systems, introduce substantially new production methods or technologies at scale, or otherwise fundamentally alter key aspects of agricultural systems.

Although they may be disruptive and difficult, transformative approaches will be required where climate impacts are at present or are projected to be so severe that they are may undermine the continued viability of current agricultural systems.

Beginning now to identify, plan for, and finance transformative approaches over the coming decades offers the best opportunity to maintain and enhance global food security, avoid maladaptation, and reduce escalating risks of conflict and crisis as climate impacts intensify.

Finance can be targeted toward projects that are aligned to achieve transformative outcomes and gradually phased in through a series of short-, medium-, and long-term interventions to build transformative pathways.

Transformative adaptation will require new tools and methodologies, as well as collaboration between funding entities, national and subnational governments, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), and other global institutions.