05 Feb 2019

Transforming Agriculture for Climate Resilience: A Framework for Systemic Change

Report
from World Resources Institute
Published on 31 Oct 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (504.1 KB)

by Rebecca Carter, Tyler Ferdinand and Christina Chan

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Highlights

  • Transformative adaptation for agriculture is defined in this working paper as intentional responses to climate impacts that significantly shift the locations of agricultural production systems, introduce substantially new production methods or technologies at scale, or otherwise fundamentally alter key aspects of agricultural systems.

  • Although they may be disruptive and difficult, transformative approaches will be required where climate impacts are at present or are projected to be so severe that they are may undermine the continued viability of current agricultural systems.

  • Beginning now to identify, plan for, and finance transformative approaches over the coming decades offers the best opportunity to maintain and enhance global food security, avoid maladaptation, and reduce escalating risks of conflict and crisis as climate impacts intensify.

  • Finance can be targeted toward projects that are aligned to achieve transformative outcomes and gradually phased in through a series of short-, medium-, and long-term interventions to build transformative pathways.

  • Transformative adaptation will require new tools and methodologies, as well as collaboration between funding entities, national and subnational governments, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), and other global institutions.

  • It will be subjective by nature, benefiting some groups over others depending on how decision-making power is distributed. It must therefore be implemented in an inclusive, equitable, and gender-responsive manner.

