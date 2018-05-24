The Transformation Agenda of the World Health Organization in the African Region: Delivering Achievements and Making an Impact

The Regional Director is pleased to present this report on the achievements of the African Region in the first phase of the Transformation Agenda. The report reflects on the ongoing organizational reform that has delivered successful results and strengthened the Organization’s ability to carry out its mandate. This is especially relevant as 2018 also marks the 70th anniversary of the World Health Organization and the 40th anniversary of the Declaration of Alma Ata on Health for All.

“As we embark on the second phase of this journey, I reflect on the progress and some remarkable successes we have had over the past three years. I am filled with pride in the people who make up our Organization. I am humbled to work with colleagues who share the vision of an Organization that is proactive, results-driven, accountable and appropriately resourced to deliver on its mandate. In the same vein, we would like to extend our appreciation to our Member States and partners for their unwavering support to this initiative.”