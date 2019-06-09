Training Manual for Civil Society Organisations on the Kampala Convention and its Model Law

NRC Training Manual for CSO on the Kampala Convention and a Guidance Words Into Action – Disaster Displacement

NRC training manual for CSO on the Kampala Convention

The training manual was developed with a view to reinforcing the capacities of African CSOs to better contribute to the protection of the human rights of IDPs. It is expected that a better understanding of the main provisions of the Kampala Convention and of the role that CSOs can play in promoting its ratification, domestication and implementation will help enhance the prevention and response to displacement.

This is implemented as part of a 3-year DEVCO funded consortium project, in which NRC-AULO is strengthening the central role of civil society in the protection, promotion and enforcement of human rights through the increasing use and awareness of African Union (AU) mechanisms and the ability to use these mechanisms for the benefit of vulnerable populations.

The training manual was official presented and launched by the NRC-AULO at the plenary session of the NGO Forum during the 64th Ordinary Session of African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) in Sharm-el-Sheik (Egypt) in April 2019 and subsequently shared with the African Union Commission’s Department for Political Affairs.

Follow the link to read the manual in English and in French

Guidance Words Into Action – Disaster Displacement

As part of the Platform on Disaster Displacement’s efforts to ensure that future disaster risk reduction strategies include disaster displacement risk, the NRC led a collaborative process to develop the new Words into Action guidance on Disaster Displacement. The German Federal Foreign Office, Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC), Platform on Disaster Displacement (PDD), UNDRR, UN Migration Agency (IOM), and UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) were members of the working group. Support for the development of the guide and its implementation at the national level has been generously provided by the Governments of Germany, Norway and Switzerland.

PDD is a state-led initiative that seeks to implement the recommendations of the Nansen Initiative Protection Agenda, which offers States a toolbox to better prevent, prepare for and respond to disaster displacement situations when people are forced to find refuge within their own countries or across an international border. To learn more about PDD and the Nansen Initiative Protection Agenda, please visit: disasterdisplacement.org

The guide focuses on how to reduce risk associated with displacement, address impacts and strengthen resilience. It also highlights the various roles DRR and DRM can play in reducing, preparing for and responding to disaster displacement. In addition, it relates to critical protection standards and principles to promote protection in disaster prevention and response.

Follow the link to read the guidance