Training Guide for Community-Based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM): Guide for Trainers

This CMAM training guide is designed for health care managers and providers who manage, supervise, and implement services for the management of acute malnutrition, including those involved in community outreach activities. The guide will also be useful for Ministry of Health officials at the national, regional, and district levels; health and nutrition program managers and technical staff of nongovernmental organizations; and United Nations technical staff involved in managing acute malnutrition in infants and children.

Revisions to the guide reflect the latest World Health Organization guidance as well as evidence, lessons learned, and best practices that have emerged since the release of the 2008 version, such as: