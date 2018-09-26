26 Sep 2018

Training Guide for Community-Based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM): Guide for Trainers

Report
from Food and Nutrition Technical Assistance Project
Published on 26 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.19 MB)

This CMAM training guide is designed for health care managers and providers who manage, supervise, and implement services for the management of acute malnutrition, including those involved in community outreach activities. The guide will also be useful for Ministry of Health officials at the national, regional, and district levels; health and nutrition program managers and technical staff of nongovernmental organizations; and United Nations technical staff involved in managing acute malnutrition in infants and children.

Revisions to the guide reflect the latest World Health Organization guidance as well as evidence, lessons learned, and best practices that have emerged since the release of the 2008 version, such as:

  • Revised criteria for identification, admission, and discharge of infants and children
  • Training of mothers and caregivers to identify acute malnutrition in their children to facilitate early case detection and referral for treatment
  • Revised guidance on vitamin A supplementation in the treatment of severe acute malnutrition
  • Management of severe acute malnutrition in HIV-infected children
  • Assessment and case management of at-risk mothers and infants under 6 months
  • A combined protocol for treating severe and moderate acute malnutrition
  • Strengthening the health system, including planning and managing increased demand for services addressing acute malnutrition

