26 Jun 2019

Tragic image of drowned father and child must propel prevention measures

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 26 Jun 2019 View Original

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is deeply shocked to see the heartbreaking photo of the drowned bodies of Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his 23-month-old daughter Valeria from El Salvador washed up on the banks of the Rio Grande.

While the details remain uncertain, what is clear is that the circumstances that led to this tragedy are unacceptable. Less than four years after the world witnessed the lifeless body of a Syrian refugee toddler, Alan Kurdi, washed up on the shores of the Mediterranean, we are once again confronted with powerful visual evidence of people dying during their dangerous journeys across borders.

“The deaths of Oscar and Valeria represent a failure to address the violence and desperation pushing people to take journeys of danger for the prospect of a life in safety and dignity,” UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said. “This is compounded by the absence of safe pathways for people to seek protection, leaving people with no other choice than to risk their lives.”

UNHCR continues to call on all countries in the region to take immediate and coordinated steps to prevent further tragedies like this from occurring. UNHCR has also offered proposals on ways to improve and strengthen processing of asylum-seekers in the United States, including conditions in detention. We remain ready to support all governments in the region in ensuring that any person in need of international protection receives it promptly and without obstruction.

For more information, please contact:
In Washington, Chris Boian, boian@unhcr.org, +1 (202) 489-6884

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.