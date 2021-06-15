TRAFIG Policy Brief No. 3: Networks and mobility: A case for complementary pathways

Martin Wagner & Caitlin Katsiaficas

Complementary pathways have gained much prominence in recent global and European policy discussions as an innovative and new tool to broaden and scale up third-country solutions for refugees. Indeed, the need for ramping up access to durable solutions for refugees is pressing in the face of ever longer-lasting conflicts and far too low resettlement numbers. While complementary pathways are commonly considered as new legal pathways that need to be developed for refugees, thereby perpetuating the narrative of refugees needing support while neglecting their human and social capital, various examples show that refugees do possess and use existing pathways and seek individual solutions outside of the refugee regime—if their resources and networks allow them to do so. Based on various examples, this policy brief, therefore, argues that facilitating movement for forced migrants based on their human and social capital could become the key added value of complementary pathways.

Central findings and policy implications

1 Refugees use their social and professional networks to seek third-country solutions if their human, social, and financial capital allows them to do so—often without even entering into any formal refugee regime.

2 While the most vulnerable refugees require a high level of support, which is offered through (admittedly little) resettlement, the key added value of complementary pathways could be to support refugees whose human or social capital exists but is too weak to seek third-country solutions on their own.

3 Devising strategies that develop and link networks in major host countries with those in potential destination countries farther afield and creating favourable entry conditions for refugees could become essential building blocks for complementary pathways.

4 The German Western Balkans Regulation, community sponsorship or similar initiatives are examples of the opportunities created by networks and offer a plethora of findings that could further develop complementary pathways for refugees.

5 From a governance perspective, complementary pathways are at the cross-section between protection and regular migration on the one hand and home and development/humanitarian affairs on the other. Progress on complementary pathways, therefore, requires overcoming sectoral governance approaches and seeking synergies between these spheres.