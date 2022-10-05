Trafficking in women and girls: crises as a risk multiplier - Report of the Secretary-General (A/77/292) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

Seventy-seventh session

Item 26 of the provisional agenda*

Advancement of women

Summary

The present report, submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 75/158, contains information on measures taken by Member States and activities carried out within the United Nations system to eliminate all forms of trafficking in women and girls. The report serves to highlight efforts to address the gender dimensions of trafficking, with a special focus on the nexus between the trafficking in women and girls and situations of crisis, including the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), climate change and conflict.

I. Introduction

1. Trafficking in women and girls is a grave human rights violation and a form of violence against women and girls. The number of detected victims of trafficking has decreased from around 50,000 in 2018 to 45,000 human trafficking victims detected and reported by around 150 countries in 2020. Trafficking in persons continues to have a disproportionate impact on women and girls. In 2020, for every 10 victims detected globally, about four were adult women and two were girls. In 2020, trafficking for sexual exploitation was among the most common forms of exploitation detected. Of those trafficked for sexual exploitation, women made up around two thirds of detected victims, and girls made up a quarter. Pervasive impunity and the lack of adequate responses to trafficking remain a key challenge.

2. Mounting crises wreaking havoc across the world, including climate change, conflict and the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, are exacerbating the risk women and girls being trafficked. Such crises intensify the factors that make women and girls more vulnerable to trafficking: women’s poverty and economic insecurity, displacement, violence against women and discrimination. The breakdown of essential services, justice systems and social and economic structures caused by crises hampers prevention and response efforts, and provides new opportunities for traffickers to deceive, coerce and exploit women and girls. At the same time, traffickers are also increasingly using technology platforms to recruit, control and exploit women and girls as well as to hide information about their activities and identities.

3. Normative developments since 2020 have continued to highlight the need for greater attention to the ways in which crises increase the risk of women and girls being trafficked. Through its general recommendation 38 (2020) on trafficking in women and girls in the context of global migration the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women guides the implementation of the obligations of States parties to combat all forms of trafficking. According to the general recommendation, the obligations of States parties do not cease in periods of states of emergency resulting from conflict, political events, health crises or natural disasters. States also have obligations to discourage the demand that fosters exploitation and leads to trafficking.

4. Against that background, and in accordance with General Assembly resolution 75/158, the present report is focused on the interconnections between the trafficking in women and girls and situations of crisis. In the report, promising practices are highlighted, and concrete recommendations are made for accelerating progress in the elimination of trafficking in women and girls, including the prosecution of traffickers and protection of victims. The report is based on, inter alia, information received from Member States, entities of the United Nations system and other organizations.