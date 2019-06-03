03 Jun 2019

Trafficking in persons, especially women and children: Report of the Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons, especially women and children (A/HRC/41/46) [EN/AR/RU]

Report
from UN Human Rights Council
Published on 23 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (474.2 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (786 KB)Arabic version
preview
Download PDF (561.29 KB)Russian version

Summary

The present report of the Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons, especially women and children, Maria Grazia Giammarinaro, was prepared pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 35/5. Throughout her mandate, the Special Rapporteur has noticed that protection and assistance for victims of trafficking has been almost exclusively focused on short-term interventions, with little consideration being given to the rights and needs of victims and survivors in the long term. Mindful of this shortcoming, the Special Rapporteur argues in the present report that social inclusion of victims and survivors of trafficking in persons is a State obligation that stems from the due diligence standard and the right to effective remedy.

The Special Rapporteur also identifies key challenges related to long-term social inclusion, and highlights some promising practices that are innovative and transformative, which should be replicated, funded and implemented on a larger scale, by States, civil society organizations and the international community.

