10 Jul 2019

Trafficking in persons in conflict context: What is a realistic response from Africa?

Report
from The Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime
Published on 09 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (544.51 KB)

Lucia Bird and Tuesday Reitano

Summary

This brief draws on field research conducted on trafficking in persons in four protracted conflicts in Africa – Central African Republic, Libya, Nigeria and Somalia – to explore what constitutes realistic and effective responses to trafficking in persons in conflict contexts. It argues that counter-trafficking efforts should be part of broader work to enhance community resilience to organised crime and to address long-standing needs, while responses which rely on the state, or approach the issue through a criminal lens, should be treated with caution.

Key points

∙ Conflict acts as an amplifier of pre-existing trafficking practices.

∙ In conflict contexts, where resources are thinly stretched and states have lost control of elements of territory, state-centric responses are undermined.

∙ Seeking to address trafficking in conflict through criminal frameworks can lead to inappropriate responses which detract from efforts to meet humanitarian needs.

∙ There is a need to move away from securitised responses, towards development-centric approaches which prioritise fulfilling basic needs and leverage the potential of local and national non-state influencers.

∙ Greater understanding of factors that increase individual and community resilience to trafficking is needed to ensure support is appropriately directed.

