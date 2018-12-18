Trade update 2018: Sub-Saharan Africa in Focus
from Small Arms Survey
Report
Published on 18 Dec 2018 — View Original
by Paul Holtom and Irene Pavesi
Key Findings
- According to UN Comtrade, the international small arms trade was worth at least USD 5.7 billion in 2015, a 7 per cent decrease compared to 2014. Small arms ammunition remains the largest category of this trade, with exports worth USD 2.3 billion in 2015.
- In 2015 the top exporters of small arms (those with annual exports worth at least USD 100 million), in descending order, were the United States, Italy, Brazil, Germany,
South Korea, Austria, the Russian Federation, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Belgium,
Switzerland, France, Croatia, and Israel.
- In 2015 the top importers of small arms (those with annual imports worth at least USD 100 million), in descending order, were the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia,
Iraq, Indonesia, Australia, Germany, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and France.
- The 2018 edition of the Barometer identifies, in descending order, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Serbia as the most transparent exporters for 2015. The least transparent exporters for 2015 are, in ascending order, Iran,
North Korea, the UAE (all with scores of zero), Saudi Arabia, and Israel.
- ATT initial and annual reports, together with PoA reports, shed new light on the national transfer control systems and reporting practices of several major arms exporters. Yet the average score for the 2018 Barometer is 12.35 out of a possible 25 points—less than half of the possible maximum score.
- The Small Arms Survey identified that at least 15 sub-Saharan African states industrially produce small arms and/or ammunition.
- While it is difficult to determine the largest sub-Saharan African exporters and importers of small arms, South Africa was the largest exporter—and one of the largest importers—of small arms in the region during 2013–15, according to ATT annual reports, UN Comtrade data, national arms export reports, and submissions to the UN Register of Conventional Arms (UN Register). UN Comtrade indicates that Côte d’Ivoire, Malawi, Namibia, and Niger were the other largest arms importers during this period, while other open sources indicate considerable small arms deliveries to Angola, Cameroon, Nigeria, and Uganda.
- The largest transparent small arms exporters to sub-Saharan Africa for 2013–15 appear to be Bulgaria, Serbia, France, Spain, and Italy, in descending order of importance.
Exporters such as China, the Russian Federation, and Turkey, which record low scores for transparency in the 2018 Barometer, have delivered small arms to the region in this period in quantities that would suggest that they are also important sources of supply.
Read the full report on Small Arms Survey