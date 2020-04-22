Tracking cash and voucher assistance: Agreements, recommendations and minimum requirements from the Grand Bargain Cash Workstream

This document was authored by CaLP (Ruth McCormack), with support from DG ECHO as co-lead of the Tracking CVA sub-workstream, based on the inputs and discussions of the Tracking CVA Working Group, and a range of other stakeholders from the Grand Bargain Cash Workstream and beyond

1 INTRODUCTION

This document comprises the key outputs of the work undertaken through the Tracking Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) Working Group from 2017 to 2019. The Tracking CVA Working Group was established as the platform for engagement and decision-making for the sub-workstream on Tracking CVA, which is part of the Grand Bargain Cash Workstream. The Tracking CVA sub-workstream was co-led by the Cash Learning Partnership (CaLP) and the European Commission Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO), and included multiple donors, NGOs, UN agencies and data specialists among its members. This report is the final product of the Tracking CVA sub-workstream, which has been merged with the Cost Efficiency and Cost Effectiveness in Humanitarian Assistance (CE2HA) sub-workstream into the new Efficiency, Effectiveness and Value for Money sub-workstream although specific activities and objectives related to Tracking CVA are retained in the joint workplan.

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE TRACKING CVA SUB-WORKSTREAM

The main objective of the Tracking CVA sub-workstream has been to facilitate more systematic and standardized tracking of the volume of CVA, prompted by commitments to increase the scale of cash assistance. The Grand Bargain commits signatories to ‘Increase the routine use of cash alongside other tools, including in-kind assistance, service delivery (such as health and nutrition) and vouchers. Employ markers to measure increase and outcomes’; and to ‘Build an evidence base to assess the costs, benefits, impacts, and risks of cash (including on protection) relative to in-kind assistance, service delivery interventions and vouchers, and combinations thereof’. This is in part reflected in CaLP’s Global Framework for Action as Supporting Action 1.2: ‘Develop and employ common markers and definitions for organisations to track and report CVA’.

This requires a foundation of common agreements and understanding of what programme and expenditure data should be collected, and how this is defined and categorized. To be effective, this sub-workstream involves both technical (defining what data needs to be collected and determining how this can be done) and policy (ensuring agreed requirements are used) dimensions.

The focus of the sub-workstream has been on identifying workable minimum requirements to be applied to tracking programme data at the global interagency level. Data collection and analysis incurs costs, for example, regarding staff time, recipients’ time, and the development of related systems and tools. As such, when we ask organizations to invest in collecting any type of data, there should always be a clear rationale for its use. Equally, when these investments are made, we should ensure that the data is used. The tracking CVA work presented here has followed the principles of data minimization, focusing on what is essential – minimum requirements.

It follows logically that to be able to gather data at a global interagency level, the same minimum requirements would need to be applied at the organizational level to be able to generate and report into global mechanisms (see Figure 1). Similarly, to provide consistency and harmonization in how programme data is tracked, interagency reporting mechanisms at response level should also be aligned with the same minimum requirements. However, it is recognized that at the organizational and interagency response levels, it may be decided to collect a wider range of data, based on the objectives and needs of those involved. In particular, the sub-workstream concluded that collecting data on conditionality is unnecessary at the global interagency level, but this doesn’t mean that there is no value or utility in collecting data on this programme design feature at organizational and/or response levels. For example, an organization working specifically with children will most probably need data related to this specific group.

When using this document and applying any of the minimum requirements, agreements and recommendations, the following points should also be considered:

Consistent and systematic reporting of data requires commonly understood definitions of the terminology used to determine the different categories of data to be collected. The deliberations of the Tracking CVA sub-workstream have contributed to revisions of the CaLP Glossary of CVA terminology , which is the standard international reference to be used in conjunction with this document.

The Tracking CVA sub-workstream has focused specifically on tracking data on the costs and volume of CVA, primarily at the interagency level. The minimum requirements and recommendations generated generally relate to this relatively limited scope; they should not be interpreted as encouraging the reduction of analysis of humanitarian assistance to what can be directly transferred to recipients, and the costs thereof. It is recognized that achieving a range of outcomes requires a combination of complementary interventions, and equally, that doing this effectively is about much more than the comparative value of the assistance received directly and the costs of delivering it (efficiency).

There are two perspectives when tracking CVA: the ‘design lens’ and the ‘use of assistance lens’. As all cash can be used as the recipient chooses, within the tracking CVA working group there was a discussion about whether it is more relevant to track what the cash is intended for (the design lens) or what the cash is used for (the use of assistance lens) – see Section 6.

Although identification of the types of data the community of practice would ideally like to have access to has been important in shaping the outputs of this process, this has had to be filtered through a lens of feasibility in terms of what organizational systems and interagency mechanisms are able to capture. While recognizing that updates and adaptations to these systems are possible and, in many cases, ongoing, there are clear limits on what is likely to be possible, particularly in the short to medium term. These issues were explored in the scoping study.

It is useful to note the distinctions between the objectives and remit to date of the Tracking CVA sub-workstream, and the Cost Efficiency and Cost Effectiveness (CE2HA) sub-workstream. CE2HA has been focused on how to better enable more substantial and detailed cost efficiency analyses, while Tracking CVA has been focused on relatively higher level and less granular data. Also, while Tracking CVA has the systematic collection of data for all CVA as its goal, given the resource implications, cost efficiency and cost effectiveness analyses will necessarily be applied only to specific programmes, rather than applied across the board. However, there are overlaps and strong synergies between the two sub-workstreams, reflected in their merger, and it is anticipated that learning from CE2HA may be able to support further progress with regards to the systematic tracking of CVA.

MORE ABOUT THE PROCESS TO DEVELOP TRACKING CVA AGREEMENTS AND RECOMMENDATIONS

For readers interested in finding out more about the process and discussions which have generated the agreements and recommendations in this document, please consult the Tracking CVA workshop reports from Rome (June 2018) and London (October 2018), along with the CaLP-commissioned scoping study on this topic. These reports also include the attendee lists from the two workshops, comprising over 45 individuals from over 30 organizations in total, along with key informants to the scoping study.