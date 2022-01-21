Tracking Armed Non-State Actors’ measures has become easier

Keeping track of measures adopted by Armed Non-State Actors (ANSA) to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide has recently become more accessible. The Swissbased International NGO Geneva Call has just launched a new version of its groundbreaking tool: the Armed Non-State Actors COVID-19 Response Monitor.

In 2020, this humanitarian NGO that works in conflict areas in almost 20 countries around the world, was proud to introduce at the Paris Peace Forum its new and innovative tool to monitor Armed Non-State Actors’ responses to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Response Monitor has been providing the international community with a clearer picture of the situation in ANSAs’ controlled areas and has increased its relevance throughout 2020 and 2021. With almost 400 different types of ANSA responses linked to the COVID-19, this tool has caught the attention of many organizations and institutions all over the world.

Just recently, Geneva Call has unveiled the new version of its Response Monitor which is more interactive, comprehensive and user friendly and offers users analytical data through a dashboard where a variety of data-disaggregating sections are displayed. Humanitarian practitioners, scholars and State officials can thus navigate different sections and gather information on the humanitarian situation in several countries, the Armed Non-State Actors present in those territories, as well as the types and number of measures they have adopted to cope with the COVID19 outbreak.

The next phase, scheduled for 2022, will see an increase in the number of themes.

Therefore, the Response Monitor will also track measures adopted by ANSAs with regards to other health crises and disasters emanating from natural hazards, and disaster-induced food insecurity and starvation. The ultimate goal of this tool would be to serve operational purposes for a variety of audiences, including international and local aid organizations, to tailor their strategies in addressing humanitarian crises worldwide.

The realization of this first expansion phase was made possible thanks to the contributions of the Service for Foreign Policy Instruments of the European Commission.